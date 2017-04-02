Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Washington Baseball Season Preview

Sunday

Apr 2, 2017 – 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

3000 K St NW
Washington, DC 20007 Map

Join Grant, Danny, 106.7 The Fan and our special guest - F.P. Santangelo from MASN for a Washington Baseball Season Preview at Tony and Joe's in Georgetown (3000 K St NW, D.C.) - April 2nd from 1 to 3 p.m.

Get the scoop on this years team during an intimate Q&A Session from 1 to 2 p.m. then test your wits as Grant & Danny will host Baseball Trivia from 2 to 3 p.m. for your chance to win a Washington Baseball Prize Pack.

While you are there, enjoy some delicious grilled hot dogs and other backyard fare served up by Nick's Riverside Grill and Tony & Joe's.

Presented by Samuel Adams

