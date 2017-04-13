Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Washington Playoff Pep Rally at DC Lottery Live

Thursday

Apr 13, 2017 – 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

1015 Half St SE
Washington, DC 20003 Map

More Info

For the first time in history, your Washington sports teams are division champions at the same time! Join 106.7 The Fan for our Washington Playoff Pep Rally on April 13th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at our DC Lottery Live studios.

Grant and Danny will broadcast live with an array of guests while we celebrate our teams as they head into the postseason!

The event is free and seating will be limited.

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Arcade Fire

Demand it!

The Decemberists

Demand it!

The Shins

Demand it!

Neko Case

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From CBS DC

D.C. Lottery Live
Follow and Like Us
Eat See Play

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia