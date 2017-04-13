106.7 The Fan | Washington Playoff Pep Rally at DC Lottery Live
For the first time in history, your Washington sports teams are division champions at the same time! Join 106.7 The Fan for our Washington Playoff Pep Rally on April 13th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at our DC Lottery Live studios.
Grant and Danny will broadcast live with an array of guests while we celebrate our teams as they head into the postseason!
The event is free and seating will be limited.
