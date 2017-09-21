Washington Events

106.7 The Fan | Grant Paulsen at Jewelry By Designs Diamond Tailgate Party

Thursday

Sep 21, 2017 – 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

2932 Prince William Pkwy
Woodbridge, VA 22192 Map

More Info

Join Grant Paulsen and the 106.7 The Fan Street Team at Jewelry By Designs on September 21st from 5 to 7 p.m.

Jewelry By Designs will be hosting a Diamond Tailgate Party, featuring free wings and drinks. Plus, browse and shop their collection and see the new revolution in lab diamonds.
Jewelry By Designs

